Punjab cabinet amends Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act to allow annual bullock cart races

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Cabinet on Sunday paved the way for the revival of the traditional annual

bullock cart races at the Kila Raipur Rural Sports.

The Cabinet gave the green signal to present the 'Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2019' in the current Budget Session of Vidhan Sabha for enactment.

The bullock cart races had been an integral part of the state's rich cultural legacy and heritage, till they were prohibited by the Supreme Court in 2014. Subsequently, Governor, the Chief Minister and the Animal Husbandry Minister had received various requests to allow bullock cart races from. The State Cabinet, in its meeting on October last year, had detailed deliberations and favoured in law to legally allow Kila Raipur sports, in which various animals also participate.

Notably, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 (Central Act 59 of 1960) was enacted to prevent the infliction of unnecessary cruelty and suffering on animals. The Act also recognises the need to exempt the application of its provisions in certain circumstances.

The state government has decided to exempt the conduct of Bullock-Cart Racing in Kila Raipur Rural Sports event from the provisions of the said Central Act 59 of 1960, in view of the significant role played by the traditional rural sporting event and fair, which has been taking place at Kila Raipur (Ludhiana) since the 1930s, in promoting the spirit of games and sports. The government feels the sport also enriches the cultural heritage and tradition of Punjab, while being a great source of entertainment, especially for rural Punjab.

It is in this background that the state government has decided to amend the Central Act 59 of 1960 in its application to the State of Punjab for the resumption of bullock cart races during the annual Kila Raipur rural sports.

The cabinet also decided to provide the facility of air ambulance to serving and retired High Court Judges and their dependents. It has been decided to accordingly amend Rule 2 (3)(v)(a) of Punjab Services (Medical Attendance) Rule, 1940, which covers Punjab Government employees. Employees of the High Court including High Court Judges, who have adopted Punjab Government rules, are provided medical reimbursement by Chandigarh Administration.

Notably, during a meeting in the Punjab and Haryana High Court on January 28, 2019, the Chief Justice and other Judges had sought an amendment to the Punjab Services (Medical Attendance) Rule, 1940, for providing the facility of air ambulance in case of emergency to sitting and retired Judges and their dependents.

The cabinet also cleared the presentation of the Budget Estimates for 2019-20, along with various accounts and CAG audit reports, in the ongoing budget session of the Vidhan Sabha.

The victims of the 1984 riots and terror attacks in Punjab are all set to get a major relief with the cabinet deciding to extend to them 5 per cent reservation in allotment of plots or houses by Urban Estates, Improvement Trust, Pepsu Township Development Board, without any financial concession, for five more years.