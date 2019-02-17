Home Nation

Punjab CM Amarinder meets slain CRPF jawan's parents, announces special monthly pension for them

The pension will be given in lieu of the job to the next of kin of the slain jawan and will be in addition to the Rs 7 lakh ex gratia and Rs 5 lakh cash in lieu of land which the family is entitled to

Published: 17th February 2019 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh (File | PTI)

By PTI

ANANDPUR: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday met the parents of CRPF constable Kulwinder Singh killed in the Pulwama terror attack in their village and announced naming a local school and a road connecting the village to here after him.

Extending his sympathies to Darshan Singh and his wife in Rauli village, the chief minister also announced a special monthly pension of Rs 10,000 to them (either or surviving parents) since they had no other children and the deceased was unmarried.

The pension will be given in lieu of the job to the next of kin of the slain jawan and will be in addition to the Rs 7 lakh ex gratia and Rs 5 lakh cash in lieu of land which the family is entitled to, an official release said.

The pension will be paid by the Department of Defense Services Welfare and the agenda note for the same will be presented before the state cabinet in the next meeting, it said. Singh refused to respond to any political questions from reporters gathered here, given the sobriety of the situation and said every Indian was with the victims' families in this hour of sorrow.

The chief minister, who was accompanied by Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana Kaypee, extended his government's full support to the families of the jawans who had sacrificed their lives in the service of the nation.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.

The Punjab Assembly Friday strongly condemned the terror attack in Pulwama and passed a resolution for adjournment of the proceedings of the House for the day.

Earlier on Sunday, taking to reporters after an event in Mohali, Amarinder Singh made it clear that all Kashmiri students in Punjab would be given full protection by his government.

The chief minister said he has issued necessary instructions to police in the wake of reports of some Kashmiri students being allegedly targeted and harassed in various states following the terror attack.

No innocent person will be allowed to be subjected to any harassment in Punjab, he said and warned those trying to perpetrate communal hatred and disharmony in the state.

"We will not play into the hands of the forces trying to divide us in the name of religion," Singh said, vowing not to let the hard-earned peace of Punjab to be disturbed at any cost.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amarinder Singh Kulwinder Singh Pulwama Attack Pulwama Terror Attack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kashmir tensions increase as 7 killed in fighting
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri prior to a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi Monday Feb 18 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Pulwama attack: Time for dialogue to tackle terror is over, says Modi
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp