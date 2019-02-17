Home Nation

Punjab Congress Election Committee to send shortlisted candidates list for LS polls to Rahul Gandhi

This was decided here at a meeting of the Election Committee for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls here today.

Published: 17th February 2019 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Harpeet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: In a significant departure from the past practice of giving a one-line authorisation to the party president, the Punjab Congress will send a complete list of shortlisted candidates for the thirteen seats from the state to Rahul Gandhi for final selection.

This was decided here at a meeting of the Election Committee for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls here today.

The decision, which marks a new openness and stronger democratic systems in the party under the dynamic leadership of Rahul, comes in response to the party president’s suggestion that the state unit
should send in the names of proposed candidates instead of merely authorising the high command to take a decision.

Referring to the suggestion, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Sunil Jakhar mooted a proposal at the meeting to accept the same and move forward accordingly. The aim, he said, was to make Rahul as the Prime Minister, for which winnable candidates needed to be put forth from all the constituencies.

The objective was to ensure that Congress won and formed the government at the Centre, said Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, urging all members to rise above personal relations and concerns to select only winnable candidates.

Amarinder made it clear that he was not in favour of any alliance, suggesting that only Congress members/workers should be fielded in these polls, which were patently pitched in favour of the party.

With three Akali Dals and two AAPs in the fray, the situation was clearly balanced in favour of the Congress, quipped Amarinder, calling for adequate representation to all castes and religions through
systemic social engineering.

AICC secretary in-charge of Punjab Affairs, Asha Kumari said a total of 180 applications had been received for 13 seats.

Rahul wanted the shortlisted candidates’ names to be shared with him, as per
the procedure adopted by the party in Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh, she said. Asha suggested that the list of applicants be circulated to all members, who can tick their choices and also add their own suggestions on possible candidates.

Given the criticality of these elections for the Congress and the country, it was important for the party to win all the 13 seats in Punjab, said Asha, underlining the need to have winnability as the main criteria for selection of candidates.

The meeting accepted the suggestion and decided that the names of the applicants be
circulated among the Election Committee, from where the shortlisted names would go to the Screening Committee, which would send the same to the central election committee.

Members would be allowed to give preferential numbering also, as decided at the meeting.

It was further decided at the meeting that there would be no bar on sitting MLAs from contesting these polls, though it was clarified that the same should be considered only as an exceptional case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
election committee Lok Sabha polls Punjab Congress Rahul Gandhi Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kashmir tensions increase as 7 killed in fighting
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri prior to a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi Monday Feb 18 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Pulwama attack: Time for dialogue to tackle terror is over, says Modi
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp