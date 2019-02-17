Home Nation

Separatists in Kashmir valley may lose security as Centre instructs state police to assess pro-Pakistan elements

The Centre has asked the Jammu & Kashmir government to assess the list of people given security in the state and prune suspects linked to Kashmiri separatists and Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI. 

Published: 17th February 2019 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)

By Sana Shakil & Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI/SRINAGAR: Kashmiri separatist leaders are likely to lose their security cover. The Centre has asked the Jammu & Kashmir government to assess the list of people given security in the state and prune suspects linked to Kashmiri separatists and Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI. 

The decision came at a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh with Union Home Secretary and senior MHA officials on Saturday afternoon.

The development comes a day after Singh said in Srinagar that security is given to people receiving funds from Pakistan and its snooping agency ISI, should be reviewed.

“Some elements in Jammu and Kashmir have links with the ISI and terrorist organizations,” he had said. 

The Home Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir government will carry out the review of the security of separatists and will take a decision on the level of J&K police cover they enjoy heretofore, he said.

Governor Satyapal Malik, who received the directive, formed a review committee comprising top security officials including ADGP (CID), ADGP (Security), IGP Kashmir and IGP Jammu, to assess the cases of ‘protected persons’ in Jammu and Kashmir.

The committee is to review the security cover of all protected persons, including mainstream and separatist leaders.

“The security given them is being revised and cover will be provided to non-suspects as per the threat perception,” a top official said. 

