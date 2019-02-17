Sharing AnyDesk code can empty your bank account

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If you receive a message on social media platforms asking you to download mobile app AnyDesk, it could be the handiwork of fraudsters trying to gain access to your mobile phone or laptop to make transactions using your bank account.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a warning against downloading the app as a few wrong moves and the user would have no control over his/her device. The cybercriminal could, from any part of the world, gain remote access to your device and wipe your back accounts clean.

With fraudulent transactions using UPI (Unified Payments Interface) platforms on the rise, the RBI has been taking measures to spread awareness among the people and warn them about various types of frauds.

The AnyDesk scam works like this: Once downloaded, a 9-digit app code is generated on the user’s device and cybercriminals ask for the code to be shared pretending to be calling from the user’s bank.

Once the hacker enters the code on his device, he gains access to the user’s device after a few permissions, not dissimilar from those sought by other apps, are given.

The fraudster can then extract details from the victim’s device to carry out transactions on the user’s device.

Cybersecurity expert Srinivas Kodali, when contacted, said downloading any unknown software or application could be harmful to the device. No complaint involving AnyDesk has been filed in Hyderabad, so far.