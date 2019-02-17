Home Nation

Sharing AnyDesk code can empty your bank account

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a warning against downloading the app as a few wrong moves and the user would have no control over his/her device.

Published: 17th February 2019 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

internet, net neutrality, open web, world wide, cable, hardware, hacking

Image used for representational purpose

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If you receive a message on social media platforms asking you to download mobile app AnyDesk, it could be the handiwork of fraudsters trying to gain access to your mobile phone or laptop to make transactions using your bank account.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a warning against downloading the app as a few wrong moves and the user would have no control over his/her device. The cybercriminal could, from any part of the world, gain remote access to your device and wipe your back accounts clean.

With fraudulent transactions using UPI (Unified Payments Interface) platforms on the rise, the RBI has been taking measures to spread awareness among the people and warn them about various types of frauds.

The AnyDesk scam works like this: Once downloaded, a 9-digit app code is generated on the user’s device and cybercriminals ask for the code to be shared pretending to be calling from the user’s bank.

Once the hacker enters the code on his device, he gains access to the user’s device after a few permissions, not dissimilar from those sought by other apps, are given.

The fraudster can then extract details from the victim’s device to carry out transactions on the user’s device.

Cybersecurity expert Srinivas Kodali, when contacted, said downloading any unknown software or application could be harmful to the device. No complaint involving AnyDesk has been filed in Hyderabad, so far.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AnyDesk App Cyberfraud RBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File Photo of Mumbai Local. | AFP
Cops save two passengers who slip off Mumbai local train
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
IAF's Vayu Shakti 2019 proves the firepower of armed forces's air arm 
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp