TRS committed to rooting out terror in country: Party on Pulwama terror attack

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Rashtra Samithi floor leader in the Lok Sabha, AP Jithender Reddy, stressed the need for rooting out terrorism at an all-party meeting convened in Delhi by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss the Pulwama terror attack on Thursday, that left 40 CRPF personnel dead.



Shocked after seeing the photographs of the aftermath of the attack during the meeting, Jithender Reddy felt that political parties and politics should not come in the way of dealing with terrorism.

“We discussed the Pulwama incident for around two hours in the all-party meeting. The CRPF Additional DG explained to us various things about the terror attack and showed us photographs. The bodies of jawans are beyond recognition. Leaders of all the parties were shocked to see those photographs,” Jithender Reddy said.

Reddy said that the terrorists were resorting to attacks like the one at Pulwama to scare and terrorise the people of this country. He said that all parties that had come to the meeting adopted a unanimous resolution of condemning the attack.

Jithender Reddy said that there was no discussion in the meeting about the alleged failure of CRPF officials in Pulwama incident. The probe into the incident is going on, he said. “TRS is committed towards integrity of the nation and to root out terrorism from the country,” he said.