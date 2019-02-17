Home Nation

Whose purpose is being served by 'ostracising' Kashmiris, asks National Conference chief Omar

The former chief minister's remarks came following reports of attacks on Kashmiris in Jammu and harassment of Kashmiri students at a few places outside the state.

Published: 17th February 2019

Former chief minister and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Kashmir is not just a piece of land, it is the people that inhabit it, National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah asserted Sunday, saying by attacking Kashmiris, they were being told there is no place for them outside the valley and no future in the mainland.

"Young Kashmiri students studying outside J&K should have been feted as examples of people who have stayed away from the politics & conflict in Kashmir, choosing instead to make a future for themselves. By attacking them, terrorising them & forcing them to find the shelter they are being told there is no place for them outside the valley & no future in the mainland (sic)," Omar wrote on Twitter.

Omar said the enemy has been trying to drive a wedge between the people in Kashmir Valley and the rest of the country and asked whose purpose was being served by "ostracising Kashmiris".

"Those hotheads that make up the mobs doing this damage need to ask themselves (if they have the mental bandwidth) whose purpose is served by ostracising Kashmiris. Our enemies & those who back terrorism in J&K have been trying to drive this wedge so please please let's not do their job for them. Kashmir isn't just a piece of land, it's the people that inhabit it (sic)," he said.

The NC leader Saturday met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and sought his intervention to ensure the safety of Kashmiri students and traders in various parts of the country.

