23 men with suspected JeM links detained in J&K, grilled by NIA

The detained men were trying to reach out to top commanders of the Jaish-e-Mohammad, including its head in Kashmir, said a police officer

Published: 18th February 2019

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have detained 23 men suspected of having links with Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) according to a senior police officer.

The detained men are said to be members and sympathizers of JeM, which claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing that killed 40 CRPF personnel in south Kashmir's Lethpora in Pulwama district on Thursday.

According to a Reuters report, the NIA grilled all the suspects in connection with Thursday's bombing which was carried out by JeM terrorist Adil Ahmad Dar, who was a native of Kakapora village, situated 10 km from the blast site. "The detained men were trying to reach out to the top commanders of Jaish-e-Mohammad, including its head in Kashmir," a source told the news agency.

Mohammed Umair, the commander of the Jaish in Kashmir who is believed to have plotted the attack, has been accused by the NIA of radicalizing and motivating Dar, who carried out Thursday’s attack by ramming an SUV loaded with explosives into a bus carrying the CRPF troopers. Umair, the nephew of JeM chief Masood Azhar, is said to have entered Kashmir from Pakistan in September to head the group in the Valley.

India has warned Pakistan to stop supporting terror organisations such as the JeM that operate from its soil. However, the Pakistani government has denied any involvement in the Pulwama terror attack.

PM Narendra Modi has given full freedom to the security forces to avenge the Pulwama attack. Meanwhile, India and Pakistan have locked horns at the ICJ in the Netherlands where both sides are presenting arguments in the case relating to Kulbhushan Jadhav.

