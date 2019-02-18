300 Kashmiri students reach Punjab after facing threats in Dehradun, CM Amarinder assures protection

Harpreeet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Around 300 Kashmiri students have arrived in Mohali from other states including Uttarakhand and Haryana after facing threats and being asked to vacate their rooms there in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack. There are already around 7000 to 8000 Kashmiri students in Punjab.

Talking to this correspondent, Jammu and Kashmir Students Organization (JKSO) President Khwaja Itrat said, "The Kashmiri students studying in Punjab are totally safe. There are around 7,000 to 8,000 students in different educational institutions across the state. Due to Kashmiri students being targeted in Dehradun, around 250 of them have come to Mohali and we are accommodating them at various places. Besides Dehradun, students from Ambala and a few from Delhi have also come here."

"We have taken a few places on rent in the city where Kashmiri students are already staying to accommodate them. The Sohana Gurdwara management has also given us a few rooms on their premises and told us that the students can stay for as long as they wish," added Itrat.

"Around twelve Kashmiri students were beaten up in Dehradun, as processions were carried out slogans were raised against Kashmiris. Some shopkeepers have even put up posters using objectionable words against Kashmiris. Our landlords were also asked to get their houses vacated,’’ said a student from Dehradun on condition of anonymity.

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has assured that all such students would be given protection in the state. Around 4,000 Kashmiri students were studying across the state. "I assure full protection. They have nothing to do with the Pulwama attack," he said.

Around 104 Kashmiri students of Maharishi Markandeshwar University in Mulana near Ambala in Haryana living in PG accommodation in the village were shifted to hostels in the university after facing threats from villagers. Another thirty have left for their homes in Kashmir.