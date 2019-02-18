Home Nation

56 million Indians and 10 per cent of world population suffer from depression: Helen Mayberg

The oration was attended by doctors, professors and intellectuals from across the country.  Industrialist Venu Srinivasan was also present on the occasion.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For treating critical depression and other neurological disorders, a responsive neurostimulator is the next step which can be integrated with emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, with support of big data to track the rhythm of the brain for NextGen treatment strategies, said renowned neurologist Helen Mayberg while delivering the 39th TS Srinivasan Endowment Oration titled ‘Rethinking Depression and its Treatment - Stimulating the Brain to Heal the Mind’, here on Sunday.

Mayberg, who is Director-Centre for Advanced Circuit Therapeutics, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, in her speech, explained the progress that has been made in treating depression by combining new technologies with enhanced imaging techniques to improve predictability.

“At least one in every 20 persons is affected by depression in the world. In India, at least 56 million people suffer from depression,” said Mayberg.

She said depression is the most common mental health problem worldwide. At least 10 per cent of world population suffer from depression, with India, China and the US being the top three.

“For patients suffering from treatment-resistant depression, standard medications tend to provide little to no relief. This is where treatment technologies such as Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) come into play,” she said, and added that there was still more that needs to be discovered in the field.

