Police arrest Aligarh Muslim University student for vandalism, thousands assemble to demand release

LUCKNOW: There was a huge assembly of thousands of students protesting at the main gate of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Monday evening to oppose the arrest of Mohd Talib, a student, who was allegedly indulged in vandalism and damaging two wheelers on February 12 unrest on campus when two factions of students had clashed over opposition to propose visit of AIMIM MP Asasiddin Owaisi.

Talib was also accused of promoting enmity between two between different groups on February 12.

However, thousands of AMU students protesting at Bab-e-Sayyad gate were ready to court arrest demanding immediate release of Talib who was picked up by the district police early in the day and was sent to 14-day judicial custody.

According to, Aligarh SSP, Akash Kulhari police had video evidence of Talib vandalising the vehicle. He was booked under Sections 153-A, 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 379 (theft) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of IPC.

The SSP had claimed that the police had proof against two more students who had fired at BJYM members on February 12. They would also be arrested soon, he added.

According to students union secretary, Huzaifa Amir Rashadi, the students had decided to court arrest in support of their demand of release of Talib and a final decision would be taken after Students Union's general body meeting.

However, in the wake of students' protest, Aligarh DM Chandra Bhushan Singh claimed that the arrest was made only after going through the available evidences. All identified students involved in a brawl would be arrested soon. He said that he expected Amu administration's cooperation in the issue and made it clear that no innocent would be humiliated.