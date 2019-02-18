Home Nation

Amarinder seeks tit-for-tat, says they killed 41, we should kill 82

He said it was for the Centre to decide what form of action should be taken, but added it was clear that some measures had to be taken urgently as "India wants it now"

Published: 18th February 2019 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2019 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

Pulwama Terror Attack

People pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)

By Harpreet Bajwa | ENS
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Asserting that the entire country was fed up with the senseless killings of Indian soldiers, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday demanded an 'eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth,' saying, "We should kill 82 of them since 41 of our men have been killed."

Advocating a strong stance in the wake of the Pulwama terror carnage, he called for tough coercive action against Pakistan, which he suggested could be military, diplomatic or economic, or a combination of all three.

He said it was for the Centre to decide what form of action should be taken, but added it was clear that some measures had to be taken urgently as "India wants it now".

“No one is asking anyone to go to war, but these killings of soldiers are not a joke. Something has to be done. I’m fed up, the country is fed up,” said a visibly agitated Amarinder, adding that he was not asking for war but definitely wanted tit-for-tat action against Pakistan.

“Pakistan can’t hold India to ransom just because they are a nuclear nation, even we are nuclear,” pointed out the Chief Minister, observing that they had nuclear capability even during Kargil but were defeated by the Indian forces. In any case, Islamabad could never resort to the use of nuclear weapons, as international
pressure would not allow that, he said, suggesting that New Delhi should call Pakistan’s bluff against such threats.

“There is time for talk but that is not now,” said an emotional Captain Amarinder. At the moment, there was palpable anger across the country, which wanted some strong measures by the Indian government, he asserted.

Lamenting that the Army had softened since the days when he had joined it 50 years ago, he said they should go after Jaish-e-Mohammad in Kashmir, instead of firing pellets and blinding youth. “Let’s
win their hearts and minds with love,” he said, urging the Army not to look at Kashmiri youth as their enemies.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amarinder Singh Pulwama attack

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Raman
    First he should remove Sindhu from the cabinet
    1 day ago reply
Videos
Joseph Sekar, Chennai's Birdman. (Photo | Screengrab)
Humane Express: Chennai's very own Birdman
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)
Pak PM on Pulwama Terror Attack: Will retaliate if India attacks
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp