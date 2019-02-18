Amarinder seeks tit-for-tat, says they killed 41, we should kill 82

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Asserting that the entire country was fed up with the senseless killings of Indian soldiers, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday demanded an 'eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth,' saying, "We should kill 82 of them since 41 of our men have been killed."

Advocating a strong stance in the wake of the Pulwama terror carnage, he called for tough coercive action against Pakistan, which he suggested could be military, diplomatic or economic, or a combination of all three.

He said it was for the Centre to decide what form of action should be taken, but added it was clear that some measures had to be taken urgently as "India wants it now".

“No one is asking anyone to go to war, but these killings of soldiers are not a joke. Something has to be done. I’m fed up, the country is fed up,” said a visibly agitated Amarinder, adding that he was not asking for war but definitely wanted tit-for-tat action against Pakistan.

“Pakistan can’t hold India to ransom just because they are a nuclear nation, even we are nuclear,” pointed out the Chief Minister, observing that they had nuclear capability even during Kargil but were defeated by the Indian forces. In any case, Islamabad could never resort to the use of nuclear weapons, as international

pressure would not allow that, he said, suggesting that New Delhi should call Pakistan’s bluff against such threats.

“There is time for talk but that is not now,” said an emotional Captain Amarinder. At the moment, there was palpable anger across the country, which wanted some strong measures by the Indian government, he asserted.

Lamenting that the Army had softened since the days when he had joined it 50 years ago, he said they should go after Jaish-e-Mohammad in Kashmir, instead of firing pellets and blinding youth. “Let’s

win their hearts and minds with love,” he said, urging the Army not to look at Kashmiri youth as their enemies.

