Amid the unemployment debate, study shows that even government jobs recruitment fell 38 per cent in last four years

Kumar Vikram

NEW DELHI: Forget the private jobs. Even the government’s major recruitment bodies — including the UPSC, SSC and RRB — have shown a decline in employment generated over the last four years. During this period, employment through these agencies fell by 38%, according to government data.

While the total number of people recruited through the UPSC, SSC and RRB was about 1.13 lakh in 2014-15, the figure came down to 70,805 in 2017-18, despite the huge number of vacancies in Central ministries and departments.

As per the annual Report on Pay and Allowances of Central Government Civilian employees’ for 2016-17, there were over 4.12 lakh vacancies in government departments and ministries, as on March 1, 2016. The report was published by the Department of Expenditure’s Pay Research Unit.

Explaining the current situation, Niranjan Kumar, senior professor, Delhi University, said that in recent years, the trend is that many government departments keep people on contract.

“This has two benefits — it saves money and increases efficiency. That could be why the number of recruitments through the UPSC or SSC went down,” he said.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) are the Central government’s major recruitment agencies for deployment of people in various government organisations, including ministries and departments.

Recruitment for all India services (IAS, IPS, IFS) and Central services (Revenue, postal, Audit, Account etc.) are done through UPSC. Similarly, employment on Group B and Group C positions in ministries and government departments are done through SSC. RRB conducts examinations for recruitment at various positions in Indian railway.

Congress has said that jobs and employment will be the deciding factor in the upcoming battle.

A senior government official said that there are many government departments where people have been kept on contract just like it has been happening in corporate. Similarly, many ministries have started outsourcing jobs from private agencies for short-term recruitments.

Even Niti Aayog had suggested outsourcing of public services to private hands in order to reduce dependence on the government administrative machinery in a draft report in early 2017.

It also recommended induction of specialists into the governance system through lateral entry, a move which, it says, will bring competition to the established career bureaucracy.

So far as recruitment through UPSC is concerned, government data says that total 8272 people were recruited at top levels in government machinery in the year 2014-15 through UPSC and the number came down to 6314 in the year 2017-18.