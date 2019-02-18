Andamans diary

Sanjib Kumar Roy By

Express News Service

Remembering Pulwama martyrs

Several Candlelight vigils have been organised across Andaman and Nicobar Islands condemning the terror attack in Pulwama. At Port Blair, A & N Media Federation organised a prayer meeting on Friday. Media persons also burned effigies of Masood Azhar, head of Pakistan-based JeM and the reported mastermind behind this attack. Since Friday, the Congress, BJP and several other organisations held candlelight vigils in Port Blair.

Mega job fair

A three-day long ‘mega job fair’, began last Friday at the Dr B R Ambedkar Institute of Technology. The fair was inaugurated by the Lt Governor, A&N Islands, Admiral D K Joshi. The fair — an effort to bring employers from the mainland for recruitment of locals, is being jointly organised by the Labour, Employment & Training Department and Directorate of Education. The big names participating are Tata Steel, Birla Tyres, NCC Hyderabad, Roseate hotels, Club Mahindra, Sky pro and PCS Global. Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the Lt Governor said that the administration is conscious that jobs and employment opportunities are fundamental needs.

Four tourism projects

Island Development Agency (IDA), an apex body under the Chairmanship of the Home Minister has taken forward the holistic development of the Islands. IDA has mandated NITI Aayog to coordinate and provide guidance of developing a holistic master plan and support infrastructure in A&N Islands. In the first phase, four tourism projects for setting up of beach resort having 220 rooms in Long Island, 70 rooms in Smith Island, 50 rooms in Aves Island and 120 rooms in Shaheed Dweep have been identified.

Cbi inquiry demand

BJP state secretary and National Council Member of BJYM, K Paramasivam, has demanded a CBI inquiry into the alleged murder of Ramesh, son of Venkatesan, a second-year student of Mount Zion College, Pudukottai, Tamil Nadu. In a letter to the Union Home Minister, Paramasivam said that Ramesh’s friends and parents believe that he was murdered for raising questions on the college administration in Tamil Nadu. “Police did arrest the warden on suspicion but was later given bail. The government should order a CBI inquiry to restore the faith of the people of the Islands in the government,” added Paramasivam.