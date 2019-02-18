Bihar Opposition MLAs seek CM Nitish Kumar’s resignation over shelter home sexual abuses, disrupt Assembly proceedings

Anand ST Das By

Express News Service

PATNA: Both Houses of the Bihar legislature witnessed ruckus on Monday as the Opposition legislators raised the issue of sexual abuses of minor girls at a government-funded shelter home at Muzaffarpur and demanded Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s resignation in the interests of an impartial probe.

MLAs of the Opposition RJD, Congress and CPI(ML) rushed to the well of the House in the Assembly citing the Muzaffarpur POCSO court’s order last week asking CBI to probe the alleged role of Nitish Kumar and two senior IAS officers in the horrific abuses.

The court, which is conducting trial of the case, had forwarded to CBI an application by one of the accused seeking a probe into the role of Kumar and the two officers in the entire episode.

The CM was not present in the Assembly when the Opposition MLAs chanted slogans seeking his resignation minutes after the session started at 11 AM, forcing Speaker Vijay Chaudhary to adjourn the House till 2 PM. The Speaker told the agitating MLAs that the POCSO court had not passed any order for a CBI probe against the CM and that the forwarding of the application by an accused to CBI was merely a “routine act”.

The Opposition MLAs then sat in protest near a life-size statue of socialist icon and former CM Karpoori Thakur and chanted slogans seeking Kumar’s resignation. An adjournment motion on the issue initiated by the three CPI(ML) legislators was rejected earlier by the Speaker.

“The courts have taken a serious view of the flaws in the CBI probe into the Muzaffarpur sexual abuses, which took place in collusion of many influential people. An impartial probe is impossible unless Nitish Kumar resigns as CM,” said senior RJD legislator Bhai Virendra. He also demanded that a narco analysis test be conducted on the CM for the truth about the alleged involvement of people in power in the case.

Former chief minister Rabri Devi of RJD said since Nitish Kumar claims to have a high moral ground, he should quit to pave the way for an impartial probe. “If he does not step down, we would begin statewide agitations,” she said. Congress MLC Prem Chandra Mishra also demanded Kumar’s resignation on moral grounds and in the interest of a fair probe.

The ruling JD(U) and BJP rubbished the demand for Kumar’s resignation. “It is the state government itself that ordered a social audit by TISS that brought out the abuses in the shelter homes. It is the CM himself who ordered a CBI probe. Nitish Kumar’s clean image is undisputed,” said JD(U) MLC and spokesperson Neeraj Kumar.