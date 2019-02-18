Home Nation

Congress reaches out to Maharashtra youth in mega drive; promises jobs

Published: 18th February 2019 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2019 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: In probably the first of its kind of exercise in Maharashtra, the Congress is making efforts to reach out to the youth in big way in order to make them aware of the party’s agenda. In the process, the party is also promising jobs and unemployment allowance to the youth.

“We are planning to reach out to almost over a crore young voters in the state in the next 25 days under our “Chalo Panchayat Abhiyan”.

Under this drive, party foot soldiers will take the party’s agenda to every household. Special focus is to reach out to the young,” said Youth Congress state unit president Satyajeet Tambe.

“Over a crore young voters have already been contacted under this drive.”  

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the drive would be called “Chalo Ward Abhiyaan”, said Mumbai regional Congress president Sanjay Nirupam.

“In Mumbai, we have decided to focus the drive on jobs to highlight the problem in the country. The rising problem of unemployment is a direct outcome of policies that the BJP government has engaged like demonetization and the GST,” he said.
 

Comments

