Curfew continues for third straight day in Jammu

' Curfew continued to remain in force for the third consecutive day in Jammu on Sunday, as the Army conducted a flag march to maintain law and order in the city.

Published: 18th February 2019 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2019 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: ' Curfew continued to remain in force for the third consecutive day in Jammu on Sunday, as the Army conducted a flag march to maintain law and order in the city.

In Kashmir, the normal life was paralysed by the shutdown called by traders against the harassment of Kashmiris in Jammu and other parts of the country.

Police enforced a curfew in Srinagar and conducted patrolling throughout the day to maintain peace. Curfew was imposed in Jammu on Thursday after mobs set ablaze dozens of vehicles of Kashmiris and vandalized properties of particular community in different parts of the city as fallout of deadly suicide car bombing in Pulwama.

