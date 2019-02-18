Curfew relaxed in parts of Jammu, authorities urge people to maintain peace

By Express News Service

JAMMU: The authorities on Monday relaxed curfew for three hours in parts of Jammu but restrictions remained in force in the main town. Curfew was imposed on Friday following massive anti-Pakistan protests and sporadic incidents of violence after the terror attack in Pulwama, which left 40 CRPF men dead.

Curfew was relaxed in areas falling under Gandhi Nagar (except Nehru Park and Digiana police post), Channi Himmat, Sainik Colony, Trikuta Nagar and Satwari (except Belicharana and Gadighat police posts) police stations from 2-5pm.

Contingents of police, CRPF and Army maintained vigil.

The Army has deployed 18 internal security columns of the Tiger Division along with air support from the White Knight Corps, including Gujjar Nagar, Janipur, Shahidi Chowk, Talab Khatika, Sidhra and other sensitive areas.

“Helicopters and UAVs of the Army were also put into operation to monitor the situation,” a defence spokesman had said.

Mobile internet services continued to remain suspended as a precautionary measure.

IGP Jammu Manish Kishore Sinha said that there was no untoward incident in the last 24 hours. The IGP said over 125 people have been taken into custody. “These are all preventive arrests. The substantive arrests are yet to be made as we are preoccupied with maintaining of law and order,” he said.

Over 50 vehicles of Kashmiris were damaged in different parts of Jammu city on Thursday and Friday. Government quarters, in which Kashmiri employees were living, were also attacked.

Over 6,000 government employees from the Valley are working in Jammu. “We have lost confidence in the Jammu police. Our vehicles have been burnt and our residences attacked,” said Civil Secretariat Employees Union President Ghulam Rasool Mir.

He said the Kashmiri employees have met Advisor to Governor K K Sharma and told him that the government should provide safe passage to them and their families to Kashmir.