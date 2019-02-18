Home Nation

Delhi High Court reserves order on plea of Manipur student activist booked for sedition

Justice Sunil Gaur dismissed activist Veewon Thokchom's plea who was arrested by Manipur police in Delhi on February 15.

Published: 18th February 2019 06:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 10:19 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court on Monday turned down a petition challenging the arrest and transit remand of Veewon Thokchom, advisor to the Manipur Students’ Association Delhi, in a sedition case.Arrested in Delhi on February 15, Thokchom is facing the sedition case for his comments on the Citizenship Bill on social media.  The petition filed by Thokchom’s brother sought quashing of the transit remand on the grounds that it was defective and issued without application of mind.

The high court said prima facie it appears the act committed by the accused was an attempt to spread hatred and create disaffection towards the government established by the law. “Finding no infirmity in the impugned order, this petition and application are accordingly dismissed, while not commenting on the merit of the case,” the court ruled.

It granted the transit remand and allowed the Manipur Police to present Thokchom before a court concerned by February 19.Earlier, Delhi government standing counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra was of the view that this cannot be a case of sedition under Section 124A of the IPC.

Thokchom is the second person from Manipur to be arrested on sedition charges after Kishore Chandra, a news anchor, who was arrested for criticizing a government function that was held to commemorate the birth anniversary of Rani Lakshmibai. With agency inputs

