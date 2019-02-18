Home Nation

PM Modi issues another warning to Pakistan over Pulwama attack, says time to talk about tackling terror is over

After talks with Argentine President Mauricio Macri, Modi said dithering to take action against terrorists and their supporters will be like encouraging terrorism.

Published: 18th February 2019 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2019 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

Mauricio Macri, Argentine President

New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri prior to a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi Monday Feb 18 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Monday the Pulwama terrorist attack has showed that the time to talk about tackling terror is over and the world is now required to unitedly take concrete action against terrorism and those behind its spread.

ALSO READ: Amid tension over Pulwama, Pakistan envoy to India flies to Islamabad for 'consultations'

In his comments, Macri called for united action to deal with terrorism.

The two sides finalised 10 MoUs providing for deeper cooperation in a range of areas including in information and communications technology, nuclear energy and agriculture.

