Economically Weaker Sections quota to add 2,388 seats at IITs, 620 at IIMs in 2019

Sumi Sukanya dutta By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will offer 2,388 more seats this year, while the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) will offer an additional 620, thanks to the Centre’s new quota for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

In percentage terms, IITs will get about 9 per cent more seats, while IIMs will get nearly 12 per cent more. At IITs, the additional seats will be across B Tech, M Tech and PhD programmes.

It is estimated that institutes would need to offer 25 per cent more seats to accommodate the EWS quota, and the Human Resources Development (HRD) Ministry has provided two years to complete this task.

Twenty-three IITs are set to add 4,320 seats, and 20 IIMs would offer an additional 743 from 2020. The two sets of institutes had expressed difficulty in increasing the number of seats this year, but the government offered no relaxation.

“We had asked all Central institutes to send details of seats to be added over two years and the funding requirement, and all of them have now furnished the information,” a senior HRD Ministry official said.

As per the HRD ministry’s final estimate, more than Rs 5,500 crore is needed to bring in the infrastructure, faculty, and other resources necessary to implement the new quota within two years. “We will now send these details to the Finance Ministry,” the official said.

The number of seats at Central institutions, including IITs, IIMs, NITs and IIITs, stands at 9.18 lakh, and will go up by 1.19 lakh this year.