Google Maps is misleading tourists to Goa beach, here's how locals hit back

Baga beach is one of the reasons that most tourists visit Goa. But according to the banner, that the particular road 'doesn't take you to Baga Beach'.

Published: 18th February 2019 07:29 PM

When was the last time you were in unfamiliar territory and asked the locals for direction? Maybe in the distant past as we all have the Google Maps handy.

As we are becoming more and more dependent on technology assuming it is foolproof, we must remember that man-made technology could have some flaws too.

That is what the poster in this Goa town, which is doing rounds on social media, tells us. It also says that you can always count on humans not to let you down.

Sumanth Raj Urs had shared a Tweet with an image of a banner that said 'You are fooled by Google Map'. 

Most people visiting Goa do not want to miss out on the Baga beach. But according to the banner, the route to the beach is wrong in the map. 

As most people applauded the effort of the locals to help tourists, some also shared their personal experiences with Google Maps. 

Many users have reported that Google Maps is showing the wrong direction for Baga Beach in Goa. The app notifies you about the destination almost kilometres before the actual destination. 

