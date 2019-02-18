Home Nation

JNU researcher Shehla Rashid booked by Dehradun police for 'rumour mongering'

On the basis of a complaint filed by a local resident of Dehradun, the cops registered an FIR against the JNU research scholar.

Published: 18th February 2019 10:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 12:05 AM   |  A+A-

Shehla Rashid. (Photo | Twitter)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Dehradun police have lodged an FIR against Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student activist Shehla Rashid for allegedly spreading rumours and fear among minorities with a tweet last Saturday. In her tweet, Rashid had written that 15-20 Kashmiri girl students were trapped in a Dehradun hostel with an angry mob surrounding it, following the deadly terrorist attack which killed over 40 paramilitary personnel in Pulwama on Thursday.

(Photo | Twitter)

On the basis of a complaint filed by a local resident of Dehradun, the cops registered an FIR against the JNU research scholar booking her under sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505 (1) (b) (disturbing public tranquillity) and 153b (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to Dehradun Senior Superintendent of police (SSP) Nivedita Kukreti, the FIR was registered on a complaint received by the police department. 

In two of her tweets, Rashid had written: "15-20 Kashmiri girls trapped in a hostel in Dehradun for hours now. mobs outside are baying for their blood. Police is present but unable to disperse the mob." However, as per claims by the police, after receiving information about the presence of a crowd outside the hostel, a police team reached the spot and managed to diffuse the situation. Even senior officials met the girls on Sunday to tell them that they were safe in Dehradun.

In February 2016, Shehla Rashid, former vice-president of JNU students' union, had led a students' agitation calling for the release of Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid and others who were arrested on charges of sedition for allegedly raising anti-India slogans on JNU campus.

  • Sanjay K
    It's like one thief saying that another thief hasn't been caught
    16 hours ago reply

  • The Facts
    This is completely misleading complaint by the fake activist - Ms. rashid. Various news sites and on-line sources confirm that no such incident has happened. Rather three "kashmiri students" attacked another student in Banglore
    18 hours ago reply

  • Indian
    One of the Islamic Fanatics of Kashmir disguised in the name of Student researcher supports Naxals/Maoists/Islamic Extremists always create issues of Muslims Vs Indians. Such creature must be annulled in every walk of life banning public appearances & movements
    18 hours ago reply
