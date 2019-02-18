JNU researcher Shehla Rashid booked by Dehradun police for 'rumour mongering'

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: Dehradun police have lodged an FIR against Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student activist Shehla Rashid for allegedly spreading rumours and fear among minorities with a tweet last Saturday. In her tweet, Rashid had written that 15-20 Kashmiri girl students were trapped in a Dehradun hostel with an angry mob surrounding it, following the deadly terrorist attack which killed over 40 paramilitary personnel in Pulwama on Thursday.

(Photo | Twitter)

On the basis of a complaint filed by a local resident of Dehradun, the cops registered an FIR against the JNU research scholar booking her under sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505 (1) (b) (disturbing public tranquillity) and 153b (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

So, @uttarakhandcops have filed an FIR against me, but they have yet to take any action against Vikas Verma Bajrang Dal convenor who is speaking to national newspapers, owning up to the mob attacks, ordering Kashmiris to leave Dehradun. Can't say who rules Uttarakhand anymore! — Shehla Rashid شہلا رشید (@Shehla_Rashid) February 18, 2019

According to Dehradun Senior Superintendent of police (SSP) Nivedita Kukreti, the FIR was registered on a complaint received by the police department.

In two of her tweets, Rashid had written: "15-20 Kashmiri girls trapped in a hostel in Dehradun for hours now. mobs outside are baying for their blood. Police is present but unable to disperse the mob." However, as per claims by the police, after receiving information about the presence of a crowd outside the hostel, a police team reached the spot and managed to diffuse the situation. Even senior officials met the girls on Sunday to tell them that they were safe in Dehradun.

In February 2016, Shehla Rashid, former vice-president of JNU students' union, had led a students' agitation calling for the release of Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid and others who were arrested on charges of sedition for allegedly raising anti-India slogans on JNU campus.