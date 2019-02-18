Kashmiri students face the heat for ‘anti-national’ posts on social media after Pulwama attack

By Express News Service

ALIGARH, JAIPUR, CHANDIGARH: Amid reports of alleged harassment of Kashmiri students across the country in the wake of the killing of 40 CRPF personnel in a suicide car bombing in Pulwama last Thursday, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) confirmed it had suspended a Kashmiri student for his alleged objectionable tweet in connection with the Pulwama attack.

“Kashmir-origin undergraduate student Basim Hilal, suspended from the university after an objectionable tweet following the Pulwama outrage, is no longer on campus. An FIR was filed at the Civil Lines police station against Hilal on Friday after the post went viral on social media,” AMU Proctor Professor Mohsin Khan said on Sunday.

In Himachal Pradesh, a Kashmiri student of a private university in Solan district was “rusticated” and later arrested for allegedly making anti-national remarks on social media, police said. Tahseen Gul from Srinagar was arrested on Saturday for a comment on Instagram , deemed “anti-national,” Baddi SP Rohit Malpani said.

In Jaipur, four female paramedical students of J&K were suspended from a private institute and later booked for allegedly posting “anti-national” messages on an instant messaging app, officials said.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand police on Sunday appealed to Kashmiri students to not issue provocative statements on social media. “People are outraged over it and counter comments could add fuel to fire”, Additional Director General of Police Ashok Kumar said.

In Srinagar, National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah said, “Young Kashmiri students outside J&K should have been feted as examples of people who have stayed away from the politics & conflict in Kashmir.”