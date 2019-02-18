Mobile internet restored in Kashmir barring Pulwama

By UNI

SRINAGAR: Mobile internet services of all cellular companies, including Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) were restored on Monday after a day-long suspension as a precautionary measure on Sunday in the Kashmir valley, where traders have called for a general strike against the alleged attack on Kashmiris in Jammu and other parts of the country.

However, mobile internet service was again blocked in Pulwama where four soldiers were martyred and a civilian killed in an encounter with militants in the wee hours on Monday.

The operation against holed up militant was going on when the reports last came in.

Earlier, Airtel had informed its subscribers in Kashmir, including Srinagar, that As per a government order the internet service in your area has been temporarily blocked.

However, service was resumed late Sunday night.

Similarly, mobile internet service of all other cellular companies, including official service provider BSNL,was also suspended in the valley, where a shutdown was observed on traders call in protest against attack on Kashmiris in Jammu and other parts of the country after the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) fidayeen attack on Srinagar-Jammu national highway in Pulwama on Thursday in which 40 CRPF personnel were martyred.

Police have also requested time and again people not to spread rumours on social media. However, students and professionals were the worst hit due to the suspension of the internet.

Businessmen who are also doing their business with outside the valley traders on internet alleged that they are suffering huge losses due to the suspension of mobile internet.

The media persons were also hit who failed to file their reports in the field to their respective organizations.