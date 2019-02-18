Home Nation

Navjot Singh Sidhu skips Punjab Cabinet’s pre-budget meet after facing flak over comments on Pulwama attack

This is not the first time that the minister has skipped a Cabinet meeting, according to some of his colleagues.

Published: 18th February 2019 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2019 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu (File | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is facing flak for his statements in connection with the February 14 attack on CRPF soliders in Pulwama, on Sunday skipped a state cabinet meeting that called to approve the state budget which will be tabled in the Assembly on Monday. 

This is not the first time that the minister has skipped a Cabinet meeting, according to some of his colleagues.

They claim that he does so just after he issues any statement that may draw controversy

Later in the day, however, Sidhu took a defiant stand about his comments when he was speaking to the media after visiting the home Maninder Singh, one of the 40 CRPF soldiers killed in the attack. 

“I will stick with my comment. Whether it’s today, tomorrow or any other day, I will stick to my comment. For the sake of few terrorists, we can’t stop development...” he said. 

He also sought to clarify his statement further saying, “Crush those who have targeted us. Terrorists have no nation, religion or caste.  I haven’t said don’t punish terrorists. Only punish those who are culprits. Someone else pays for else’s deed... I will answer to people of Punjab. Crush those who committed the crime but can’t target everyone.” 

In the aftermath of the attack, the minister had said, “There are good, bad and ugly people in our lives. Every place, institution and nation has them. The ugly need to be punished, but individuals cannot be blamed for a dastardly act. Nations cannot be blamed just for a handful of people...”

