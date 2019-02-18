Home Nation

NPP will snap ties with NDA if Citizenship Bill is brought again: James Sangma

The Citizenship Bill, 2019 is set to lapse on June 3, when the term of the present Lok Sabha ends as it could not be tabled and passed in Rajya Sabha which adjourned sine die last Wednesday

Published: 18th February 2019 07:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2019 07:52 PM   |  A+A-

A file photo of NPP leader James Sangma displaying victory sign. (File | PTI)

By PTI

SHILLONG:  Meghalaya Home Minister James P K Sangma Monday said the ruling National People's Party (NPP) will snap ties with the NDA if the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is brought again and passed as it is "harmful" to the indigenous people of the northeast.

Sangma's statement came a day after BJP president Amit Shah announced in Assam on Sunday that the BJP will bring the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill again if voted to power.

"Our (NPP) president was very clear when he said that if the bill is passed, we will break ties with the BJP. We would like to reiterate that if the bill is brought again and passed, we will break our ties with the NDA," the senior NPP leader said on the sidelines of a programme here.

"The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is very harmful to the region. We will keep opposing the CAB in whatever format it comes in. Our stand is very clear on that," he said.

"We must all fight against it unitedly (in the northeast region) and we will continue to fight against it. If it is brought again, we will continue to oppose it," Sangma added.

The Meghalaya state leadership of the BJP has also expressed opposition to the bill. According to BJP state president Shibun Lyngdoh, BJP MLA and cabinet minister A L Hek had written to the central leadership on the stand of the party's state unit.

"Our LP leader, A L Hek, had written to the BJP leadership, informing about the stand of the party in Meghalaya," Lyngdoh said. BJP MLA and Meghalaya Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Sanbor Shullai had last month written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, threatening to resign from the party if the bill was passed.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 is set to lapse on June 3, when the term of the present Lok Sabha ends as it could not be tabled and passed in Rajya Sabha which adjourned sine die last Wednesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NPP National People's Party NDA Citizenship (Amendment) Bill Amit Shah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Joseph Sekar, Chennai's Birdman. (Photo | Screengrab)
Humane Express: Chennai's very own Birdman
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)
Pak PM on Pulwama Terror Attack: Will retaliate if India attacks
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp