Puducherry CM's dharna enters 6th day, Arvind Kejriwal to visit on Monday

By UNI

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, his cabinet colleagues and leaders of alliance parties continued their indefinite dharna in front of the Raj Nivas for the sixth day on Monday.

There was no solution found to the Dharna as the meeting between the Lt.Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister scheduled to be held on Sunday evening was cancelled as the latter laid certain conditions to attend the meeting.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejirwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia were scheduled to visit Narayanasamy later in the day to greet him and express their support.

According to sources, Kejriwal will address an agitation by Aam Aadmi party in front of the head post office later in the day.

Meanwhile, Narayanasamy reiterated that Lt.Governor is blocking the functioning of the elected government by returning files sent to her.

Talking to news persons at the dharna venue today, the Chief minister said he is prepared to attend talks if invited by Ms Bedi again.

Disagreeing with the contention of Lt.Governor that she did not block the 39 schemes of his government, Narayanasamy said that she had blocked the central government funds for the Yanam flood control project. He had also shown evidence to substantiate his claim.