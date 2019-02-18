Pulwama Terror attack: Cross-LoC bus service suspended

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday suspended the Poonch-Rawalakot cross-LoC bus service following the terrorist attack. The authorities may also suspend cross-Line of Control (LoC) trade with Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) to press Pakistan to act against Masood Azhar, whose militant outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad carried out the attacks last week.

“The cross-LoC bus service was suspended in view of the prevailing law and order situation,” Poonch Deputy Commissioner Rahul Yadav said. “We conveyed to the authorities across the LoC that no cross-border travel will take place on Monday,” he said adding that passengers were also informed about the decision.

Cross-LoC travel was also suspended from Srinagar-Muzaffarabad in Kashmir. “The travel was suspended as only a few passengers were there,” said Baramulla Deputy Commissioner Nasir Ahmad Naqash.

Sources said both deputy commissioners were directed not to allow travel between two countries.

The passenger bus travels every week between Srinagar and Muzaffarabad and Chakandabagh, Poonch and Rawalakote.

The cross-LoC trade, which takes places on four days (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday) in a week may also be suspended from Tuesday.

DC Poonch said cross-LoC trade would not take place on Tuesday due to a public holiday in Jammu on account of Guru Ravi Das’ birthday. Asked whether the trade would take place on Wednesday, he said, “The call will be taken in the morning of that day.”

Cross-LoC Traders Union of Kashmir president Hilal Turki said they are hopeful that cross-LoC trade will take place from Uri in Kashmir on Tuesday. “We have not been told anything about the suspension of trade,” he said.