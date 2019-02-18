Home Nation

Rajasthan: Man held for sending anti-India remarks on Facebook

A number of people have been arrested from various parts of the country for posting remarks hailing Pakistan and the accused in the terror attack.

Published: 18th February 2019 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2019 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

Facebook

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | Reuters)

By ANI

JHUNJHUNU: In the backdrop of terror attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, Rajasthan police arrested a man for posting anti-India remarks on Facebook in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan on Sunday.

"On February 16, a report was filed by Ashok Kumar, a member Vishwa Hindu Parishad, saying he received comments on his Facebook from one Sameer Khan, which read, 'Hindustan Murdabad', 'Pakistan Zindabad'. Following this, Sameer was taken into custody by the Rajasthan police,” the police told ANI.

On February 14, in one of the deadliest attack on security forces in Kashmir, as many as 40 CRPF personnel were killed when their convoy was targeted by a suspected suicide bomber in Pulwama's Awantipora area.

In the wake of the attack, a number of people have been arrested from various parts of the country for posting remarks hailing Pakistan and the accused in the terror attack.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajasthan police CRPF personnel anti-India remarks Facebook Pulwama terror attack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kashmir tensions increase as 7 killed in fighting
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri prior to a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi Monday Feb 18 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Pulwama attack: Time for dialogue to tackle terror is over, says Modi
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp