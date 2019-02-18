Rajasthan: Man held for sending anti-India remarks on Facebook

By ANI

JHUNJHUNU: In the backdrop of terror attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, Rajasthan police arrested a man for posting anti-India remarks on Facebook in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan on Sunday.

"On February 16, a report was filed by Ashok Kumar, a member Vishwa Hindu Parishad, saying he received comments on his Facebook from one Sameer Khan, which read, 'Hindustan Murdabad', 'Pakistan Zindabad'. Following this, Sameer was taken into custody by the Rajasthan police,” the police told ANI.

On February 14, in one of the deadliest attack on security forces in Kashmir, as many as 40 CRPF personnel were killed when their convoy was targeted by a suspected suicide bomber in Pulwama's Awantipora area.

In the wake of the attack, a number of people have been arrested from various parts of the country for posting remarks hailing Pakistan and the accused in the terror attack.