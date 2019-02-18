Home Nation

Rajsamand hate crime: Rajasthan government tells SC it has asked Google to remove videos uploaded by accused

Khan's killing was recorded on camera by the minor nephew of Raigar in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district.

Published: 18th February 2019 09:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2019 09:00 PM   |  A+A-

Google

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Rajasthan government on Monday told the Supreme Court that it has written to online search engine Google to take down hate videos uploaded by a man accused of hacking and burning alive a Muslim labourer in the state in December 2017.

In the videos, Shambhu Lal Raigar was purportedly seen ranting that he killed Afrajul Khan, the labourer from West Bengal, to stop "Love Jihad", a term used to refer Muslim men marrying Hindu women.

Khan's killing was recorded on camera by the minor nephew of Raigar in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district.

The state government told the apex court that the hate videos uploaded by Raigar are hosted by multiple websites and it would take them some time to remove the videos.

A bench of justices A M Khanwilkar and Ajay Rastogi asked the government to file an affidavit about the steps taken by it to remove the videos, including those uploaded by Raigar from inside Jodhpur jail and adjourned the matter for further hearing.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising, appearing for Khan's wife Gulbahar Bibi, said state government authorities may have taken action with regard to the video uploaded by Raigar before his arrest, but no action has been taken about the video uploaded from inside prison.

The counsel for Rajasthan government countered her, saying necessary action has been taken with regard to the hate video uploaded from inside jail and a cell-phone has been seized.

In December last year, the court asked the Rajasthan government to explain how videos of hate speech were uploaded on Internet from the jail premises. It had also asked Raigar to explain why he should not be transferred to a jail outside Rajasthan.

The petitioner has alleged that Raigar had continuously uploaded hate videos from the jail premises and hence should be transferred to Tihar or any other prison outside the state.

She has sought a direction from the court that the video of her husband's killing be withdrawn from the Internet and social media sites.

She has also sought transfer of the case from Rajasthan to West Bengal. Previously, the apex court termed "horrendous" the video of Khan being hacked and burnt alive.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Love Jihad Gulbahar Bibi Supreme Court Google

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Joseph Sekar, Chennai's Birdman. (Photo | Screengrab)
Humane Express: Chennai's very own Birdman
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)
Pak PM on Pulwama Terror Attack: Will retaliate if India attacks
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp