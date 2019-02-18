Home Nation

Shiv Sena, BJP set to declare Maharashtra seat-sharing pact for upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly polls

BJP president Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Matoshree, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's residence in suburban Bandra Monday and seal the alliance, another Sena leader said.

Published: 18th February 2019 02:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2019 02:22 PM   |  A+A-

BJP chief Amit Shah (R) and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (L). | (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Ruling allies BJP and Shiv Sena are set to announce seat-sharing arrangement for the ensuing elections in Mumbai later Monday, senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut said.

BJP president Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Matoshree, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's residence in suburban Bandra Monday and seal the alliance, another Sena leader said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had met Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai last week, fuelling speculation that the bickering ruling alliance partners in Maharashtra and at the Centre may come together ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Senior Sena leaders, including Uddhav Thackeray, have been maintaining that the party will contest the polls independently.

ALSO READ: MNS may join anti-BJP front in Maharashtra as NCP leadership meets Raj Thackeray

"Today evening Uddhavji and BJP national president Amit Shah will announce the seat-sharing formula for the Lok Sabha elections which are a couple of months away," Raut told PTI.

The Sena in January last year announced its decision of going solo in future elections.

However, the two parties contested some Legislative Council seats with mutual understanding, a BJP leader said.

Fadnavis had on February 14 returned here halfway through his Vidarbha tour to meet Thackeray.

The chief minister said later that they had "positive talks" on state-related issues.

ALSO READ: Shiv Sena-BJP are 'best couple': NCP leader Dhananjay Munde's jibe on Valentine's Day

The Sena has been regularly hitting out at its ally BJP on various issues over the last few years.

While the BJP had indicated that it would like to form an alliance with it for the coming Lok Sabha elections, the Sena had so far been giving mixed signals.

The BJP and Shiv Sena had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections jointly.

However, the BJP had parted ways with the Sena ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections held later that year.

The BJP had then won 122 seats in the state while the Sena could bag only 63.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shiv Sena BJP Lok Sabha Elections 2019 2019 Lok Sabha Polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kashmir tensions increase as 7 killed in fighting
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri prior to a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi Monday Feb 18 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Pulwama attack: Time for dialogue to tackle terror is over, says Modi
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp