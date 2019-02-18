Three JeM militants, including Pulwama attack mastermind, gunned down in Pinglan encounter

Home Nation

Indian army soldiers conduct a flag march on the second day of curfew in Jammu, India, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. | AP

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  Three Jaish-e-Mohammed militants, including 'Kamran', mastermind of Thursday’s suicide car bombing at Pulwama, in which 40 CRPF men lost their lives, were shot dead in a fierce 16-hour encounter in Pinglan village, in which an Army major and four security forces personnel too lost their lives in south Kashmir on Monday.

The bloody gun battle left a civilian dead in the crossfire, besides injuries to Deputy Inspector General of Police (South Kashmir) Amit Kumar, a Brigadier, a Lt Colonel, a Major and four other ranks of the Army unit which carried the operation in the Pinglan area of Pulwama district, 12 km from Thursday's audacious attack on CRPF personnel.

Jammu and Kashmir Police was on the lookout for Kamran, the so-called divisional commander of Jaish-e-Mohammed for Pulwama, Tral and Awantipora areas of South Kashmir, after a suicide bomber (19-year-old Kashmiri militant Aadil Ahmed Dar) belonging to the terror group drove his explosives-laden vehicle and detonated himself near a CRPF bus last week. 

Former State police chief and now transport commissioner S P Vaid confirmed the killing of the mastermind of the suicide car bombing.

“Congratulations to security forces for neutralizing mastermind of Pulwama attack by tracking them down. Well done boys. Heartfelt condolences to families of 4 army martyrs,” Vaid tweeted.

However, Vaid later removed his post.

The slain soldiers were identified as Major V S Dhondial, Havaldar Sheo Ram and Sepoys Hari Singh and Ajay Kumar.

A head constable of the police was also killed.

The injured included DIG (south Kashmir) Amit Kumar, who received a gunshot wound in the abdomen, and a brigade commander, who suffered injury in the leg.

All the injured are stable, the officials said.

Police sources said a joint party of police, CRPF and army launched a search operation in Pinglana village of Pulwama in the early hours today after inputs about the presence of some militants there.

As the search operation started, militants fired on the search party. The fire was returned by troops.

Reports said a civilian has also been killed in the gunfight that has taken place three days after Jaish's suicide bomber killed 40 CRPF men at Lethpora, Pulwama on Thursday.

(With PTI inputs)

