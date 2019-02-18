Three JeM militants, including Pulwama attack mastermind, gunned down in Pinglan encounter

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Three Jaish-e-Mohammed militants, including 'Kamran', mastermind of Thursday’s suicide car bombing at Pulwama, in which 40 CRPF men lost their lives, were shot dead in a fierce 16-hour encounter in Pinglan village, in which an Army major and four security forces personnel too lost their lives in south Kashmir on Monday.

The bloody gun battle left a civilian dead in the crossfire, besides injuries to Deputy Inspector General of Police (South Kashmir) Amit Kumar, a Brigadier, a Lt Colonel, a Major and four other ranks of the Army unit which carried the operation in the Pinglan area of Pulwama district, 12 km from Thursday's audacious attack on CRPF personnel.

ALSO READ | Adil Ahmad Dar: Diehard Dhoni fan turned Pulwama suicide bomber

Jammu and Kashmir Police was on the lookout for Kamran, the so-called divisional commander of Jaish-e-Mohammed for Pulwama, Tral and Awantipora areas of South Kashmir, after a suicide bomber (19-year-old Kashmiri militant Aadil Ahmed Dar) belonging to the terror group drove his explosives-laden vehicle and detonated himself near a CRPF bus last week.

#WATCH Police in #Pulwama appeals to locals to leave the site of Pulwama encounter. Four 55 Rashtriya Rifles personnel have lost their lives & one injured and two terrorists neutralised in the ongoing operation. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/q2X13OitXX — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2019

Former State police chief and now transport commissioner S P Vaid confirmed the killing of the mastermind of the suicide car bombing.

“Congratulations to security forces for neutralizing mastermind of Pulwama attack by tracking them down. Well done boys. Heartfelt condolences to families of 4 army martyrs,” Vaid tweeted.

However, Vaid later removed his post.

#UPDATE on Pinglana, Pulwama encounter: One AK-47 & one pistol recovered. Identification of bodies of the two terrorists killed during encounter, yet to be confirmed. Search operation continues. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/CGYfIctxNL — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2019

The slain soldiers were identified as Major V S Dhondial, Havaldar Sheo Ram and Sepoys Hari Singh and Ajay Kumar.

A head constable of the police was also killed.

READ HERE | Army major, soldier killed in IED blast along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

The injured included DIG (south Kashmir) Amit Kumar, who received a gunshot wound in the abdomen, and a brigade commander, who suffered injury in the leg.

All the injured are stable, the officials said.

Police sources said a joint party of police, CRPF and army launched a search operation in Pinglana village of Pulwama in the early hours today after inputs about the presence of some militants there.

As the search operation started, militants fired on the search party. The fire was returned by troops.

Reports said a civilian has also been killed in the gunfight that has taken place three days after Jaish's suicide bomber killed 40 CRPF men at Lethpora, Pulwama on Thursday.

(With PTI inputs)