Home Nation

Uttarakhand loses two majors in 3 days in Kashmir

Maj Dhondhiyal, 34, of 55 Rashtriya Rifle, and who belonged to Pauri district of Garhwal, made the supreme sacrifice on early Monday.

Published: 18th February 2019 10:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2019 11:37 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: During the last three days, Uttarkhand has lost two officer rank armymen. As the hill state was gathering itself to bid a tearful adieu to Maj Chitresh Singh Bisht at the banks of Hari-ki-Paidi in Haridwar, the news of Maj VS Dhondhiyal's martyrdom in Kashmir's Pulwama gave it another jolt on Monday.

Maj Dhondhiyal, 34, of 55 Rashtriya Rifle, and who belonged to Pauri district of Garhwal, made the supreme sacrifice on early Monday morning while neutralising the mastermind of Pulwama terror attack which had claimed 41 lives on February 14.

Maj Dhondhiyal was among four army personnel martyred in the encounter with terrorists in Pulwama on Monday morning. Major Dhoundiyal, a resident of Dehradun, is survived by his wife Nikita Kaul, his mother and grandmother.

Maj Dhondhiyal was the only male member of his family as his father had passed away in 2012. His wife works in Delhi and the two had yet to celebrate their first wedding anniversary as they were married only eight months back.

Meanwhile, a sea of humanity emerged on the streets of Haridwar on Monday to pay tributes to Maj Chitresh Singh Bisht of Engineering core of Army. Major Bisht was killed while he was defusing an IED at Line of Control (LoC) at Nowshera sector in Kashmir on Saturday.

Uttarkhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat was joined by his cabinet colleagues to pay an emotional tribute to the departed soul. The body of the martyred Maj Bisht was consigned to the flames amid anti-Pakistan slogans. Major Bisht,31, had to tie the nuptial knot on March 7 in Dehradun.

In the last five days, Uttarakhand has lost four precious lives in Kashmir. Two CRPF personnel from Uttarakhand were killed in the Pulwama terror attack with 40 other soldiers on Thursday.Meanwhile, the members of the state legislative assembly paid tributes to soldiers and officials.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttarkhand Garhwal Rashtriya Rifle Pulwama terror attack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Joseph Sekar, Chennai's Birdman. (Photo | Screengrab)
Humane Express: Chennai's very own Birdman
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)
Pak PM on Pulwama Terror Attack: Will retaliate if India attacks
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp