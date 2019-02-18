Uttarakhand loses two majors in 3 days in Kashmir

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: During the last three days, Uttarkhand has lost two officer rank armymen. As the hill state was gathering itself to bid a tearful adieu to Maj Chitresh Singh Bisht at the banks of Hari-ki-Paidi in Haridwar, the news of Maj VS Dhondhiyal's martyrdom in Kashmir's Pulwama gave it another jolt on Monday.

Maj Dhondhiyal, 34, of 55 Rashtriya Rifle, and who belonged to Pauri district of Garhwal, made the supreme sacrifice on early Monday morning while neutralising the mastermind of Pulwama terror attack which had claimed 41 lives on February 14.

Maj Dhondhiyal was among four army personnel martyred in the encounter with terrorists in Pulwama on Monday morning. Major Dhoundiyal, a resident of Dehradun, is survived by his wife Nikita Kaul, his mother and grandmother.

Maj Dhondhiyal was the only male member of his family as his father had passed away in 2012. His wife works in Delhi and the two had yet to celebrate their first wedding anniversary as they were married only eight months back.

Meanwhile, a sea of humanity emerged on the streets of Haridwar on Monday to pay tributes to Maj Chitresh Singh Bisht of Engineering core of Army. Major Bisht was killed while he was defusing an IED at Line of Control (LoC) at Nowshera sector in Kashmir on Saturday.

Uttarkhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat was joined by his cabinet colleagues to pay an emotional tribute to the departed soul. The body of the martyred Maj Bisht was consigned to the flames amid anti-Pakistan slogans. Major Bisht,31, had to tie the nuptial knot on March 7 in Dehradun.

In the last five days, Uttarakhand has lost four precious lives in Kashmir. Two CRPF personnel from Uttarakhand were killed in the Pulwama terror attack with 40 other soldiers on Thursday.Meanwhile, the members of the state legislative assembly paid tributes to soldiers and officials.