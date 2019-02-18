Home Nation

Vande Bharat Express delayed by 'dense fog' on first commercial run between Delhi to Varanasi

While travelling from Delhi to Varanasi on Sunday, the train was delayed by 1.25 hours. On its return journey, it was delayed by 1.48 hours, officials said.

Published: 18th February 2019 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2019 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

Vande Bharat Express. | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Vande Bharat Express, India's first semi high-speed train, was delayed by more than an hour each way during its first commercial run, officials said on Monday, attributing the delay to "dense fog".

While travelling from Delhi to Varanasi on Sunday, the train, which was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 15, was delayed by 1.25 hours.

On its return journey, it was delayed by 1.48 hours, officials said.

"The train was late because of dense fog in the Ghaziabad-Tundla section. Due to this, to maintain security of passengers and safety, the train was run at a speed of 60kmph. This is normal during this time of the year. It was environmental conditions that delayed the train," said Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar.

ALSO READNewly-inaugurated Vande Bharat Express runs into trouble twice while returning Delhi

After the fog dissipated, the train, which doesn't have a locomotive, ran at an average speed of 130kmph, officials said.

Due to foggy conditions, the train reached Varanasi Cantonment station at 3.25 pm instead of its scheduled arrival at 2 pm on Sunday.

It left for New Delhi at 4.25 pm on its return commercial journey.

The delay took place a day after the train broke down on its way back to the capital from Varanasi following its inaugural non-commercial journey.

ALSO READPiyush Goyal slams Rahul Gandhi's comment on 'Make in India' over Vande Bharat Express

In a detailed press release on Saturday night, railways said during the transportation back from Varanasi it was stopped at Chamraula station of National Capital Region, about 18 km after crossing Tundla station.

"There was an issue of communication between the last basic unit of 4 coaches and the rest of the train probably due to some external hit. Thereafter, safety features in the train applied brakes. The train was checked for faults and moved to Delhi," it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vande Bharat Express Train 18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kashmir tensions increase as 7 killed in fighting
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri prior to a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi Monday Feb 18 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Pulwama attack: Time for dialogue to tackle terror is over, says Modi
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp