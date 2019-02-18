Home Nation

Will not rest till murderers of Youth Congress workers are brought to justice in Kerala: Rahul Gandhi

Two Indian Youth Congress workers were hacked to death by unidentified assailants in the northern district of Kasargod on Sunday night, according to police.

Published: 18th February 2019 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2019 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Pulwama, Opposition, Congress, Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference to condemn Pulwama terror attack in New Delhi Friday Feb. 15 2019.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday termed the "brutal murder" of two Youth Congress workers in Kerala as "shocking" and said the party will not rest till the murderers are brought to justice.

Two Indian Youth Congress workers were hacked to death by unidentified assailants in the northern district of Kasargod on Sunday night, according to police.

"The brutal murder of two members of our Youth Congress family in Kasargod, Kerala is shocking. The Congress Party stands in solidarity with the families of these two young men & I send them my deepest condolences," Gandhi tweeted.

READ| Chowkidar waived-off massive loans of industrialist friends, we did for farmers: Rahul Gandhi in Chattisgarh

"We will not rest till the murderers are brought to justice," he said. The incident took place at around 8 pm Sunday and the deceased were identified as Kripesh and Sarath Lal (24).

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala strongly condemned the incident and said political murders are unpardonable and reprehensible.

He expressed deepest condolences to the families of those killed. "Congress shall continue to force CPM Govt in Kerala for action, so that perpetrators are brought to justice," Surjewala tweeted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala youth Congress Rahul Gandhi political murder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kashmir tensions increase as 7 killed in fighting
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri prior to a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi Monday Feb 18 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Pulwama attack: Time for dialogue to tackle terror is over, says Modi
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp