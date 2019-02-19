12 killed in Uttar Pradesh accidents

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Twelve people were killed in two separate road accidents in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, police said.

The first accident occurred on the Yamuna Expressway when an ambulance lost control, hit a divider and tumbled onto the other side of the road, smashing into another vehicle.

Seven people were killed on the spot. The ambulance was coming from Noida, the police said. Four others were critically wounded.

The second accident took place in Bulandshahr, where a family travelling from Moradabad to Vrindavan, died after the car they fell into the Makhaina canal in Anoopshahr.

Besides the four people in the car, a woman standing on the culvert was also killed, the police added