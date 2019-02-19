Uttar Pradesh IPS officer suspended after controversial remarks on Yogi Adityanath

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: The Additional Director General (ADG) of Police Jasvir Singh met his nemesis on last Thursday when he was suspended by the Uttar Pradesh government for making controversial statements, including condemning Yogi government’s encounter police, in an interaction with a news portal late last month.

Singh, a UP cadre IPS officer of 1992 batch, was holding the post of ADG (Rules and Manual) when suspended.

A civil engineer and a lawyer prior to joining police force, Jasvir Singh from Hoshiarpur in Punjab, had hit the headlines when he, as Maharajganj SP, had invoked National Security Act against the then Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath in 2002 in case dating back to 1995.

However, Singh was shifted to Food cell of UP police just two days after the incident by BSP government in the state.

The police officer said in his a January 30 interview that he had paid a price for trying to hold politicians and ministers to account.

IPS Singh’s plain talking about the alleged corruption in food and civil supplies department being helmed by the then minister Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiyya in Mulayam Singh’s regime resulted in his transfer out of food cell of UP police in 2003.

The officer had accused the minister of corruption in infamous food scam of Lakhimpur Kheri in 2003.

In conversation with the news portal, Singh said: “There can be no compromises in criminal offences. I am an IPS officer, it should stand for something.”

However, Principal Secretary (home) Arvind Kumar confirmed that the ADG was suspended for violation of code of conduct for government servants and service rules.

“Action was initiated against the ADG for two reasons — for making controversial statements in an interview to a news portal and for his unauthorised absence from duty since February 4. The officer went on leave without getting it sanctioned from competent authorities,” he added.

In the interview, the ADG had said that he was given dead-end postings in his career as he tried to hold politicians and ministers accountable.

The articles claimed that as per the admission of the IPS officer, in his 26 years of service, Singh has held posts —entailing actual police work — for only six years. For the remaining 20 years, the IPS officer was stuck in dead-end postings, with little to do.

Detested by his superiors, shunned by his colleagues, he had been written off as a troublemaker.

Even his current posting offers him literally nothing to do but read books of his choosing back-to-back while sitting in the office from sharp 9:30 am to 6:30 pm.

The ADG might have drawn the wrath of administration as he went on record condemning the encounter policy of the present dispensation in UP.

“You are killing people in the name of democracy. How does that happen?” he puts a poser to the interviewer in the article.

Speaking of “encounter” killings under any political regime, the suspended ADG has said, “Only rival gangs are eliminated. It is not even equitable elimination?” Incorruptible, single and now a diabetic, the ADG has had two facial paralytic attacks so far. It is famous about him that before getting an official vehicle, he used to go to office on motorcycle with his bodyguard riding pillion way back in 2007 when he had already put in 15 years into service.

However, attempts to contact the ADG went in vain as his mobile phone was switched off.

