Home Nation

After Savitribai Phule Pune University ​backs out, Bhopal to host Indian History Congress

The professor in charge evaded reply when asked if there was any political reason behind the Pune University's refusal to host the IHC.

Published: 19th February 2019 12:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 12:54 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

BHOPAL: After Pune University allegedly backed out, the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh has decided to host the 79th Indian History Congress (IHC) here beginning February 26, an IHC official said Monday.

The 79th session was earlier supposed to be held at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) from December 28.

"However, it was cancelled by the local hosts apparently due to financial reasons," said professor Mahalakshmi Ramakrishnan, secretary, IHC.

She was speaking at a joint press conference with Madhya Pradesh Public Relations Minister PC Sharma.

"As an organisation, this cancellation was unprecedented in the history as the only time we had not held the Congress session was in times of national need like 'Quit India' movement in 1942 and the wars in 1962 and 1971," Ramakrishnan said.

"In the moment of crisis, the Madhya Pradesh government has come forward to support the IHC. Bhopal's Barkatullah University will be hosting it at such a short notice," she said.

Ramakrishnan, however, evaded reply when asked if there was any political reason behind the Pune University's refusal to host the IHC.

The SPPU had only said then that the session had been "postponed until further notice".

The varsity had drawn flak over the decision.

Over 1,000 delegates including prominent historians are expected to participate in the IHC in Bhopal, Ramakrishnan said.

After 2011, this is only the second time the IHC would be held in Madhya Pradesh, she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pune University Indian History Congress Savitribai Phule Pune University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Joseph Sekar, Chennai's Birdman. (Photo | Screengrab)
Humane Express: Chennai's very own Birdman
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)
Pak PM on Pulwama Terror Attack: Will retaliate if India attacks
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp