Boycott every Kashmiri, don't go to Amarnath for two years, says Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy

In a tweet, he appealed people to not visit Kashmir, not to go to Amarnath and stop buying articles from the Kashmiris.

Published: 19th February 2019 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy (File | PTI)

By PTI

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy on Tuesday supported a call for a boycott of "everything Kashmiri", including the Amarnath Yatra and purchasing products from the state.

Roy, who describes himself as a right-wing Hindu socio-political thinker, writer, ideologue on Twitter, went on the microblogging site to air his views.

"An appeal from a retired colonel of the Indian Army: Don't visit Kashmir, don't go to Amarnath for the next 2 years. Don't buy articles from Kashmir emporia or Kashmiri tradesman who come every winter. Boycott everything Kashmiri. I am inclined to agree," he tweeted.

The BJP leader turned governor also referred to the Pakistan Army "who are handling the Kashmiri separatists" and its role in "East Pakistan", mentioning war crimes like slaughter and rape."And they would have kept East Pakistan but for the whacking from India," Roy tweeted.

"I am not suggesting that we go that far. But at least some distance?" he wrote.

Roy's comments come in the wake of the February 14 terror attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

TAGS
Tathagata Roy Meghalaya Governor Pulwama Attack Kashmir

