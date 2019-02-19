Pulwama attack: Capt Amarinder hits out at Imran Khan, asks if India should send bodies as proof

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Trashing Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan’s statement that India had no evidence

of Pakistan's involvement in the Pulwama terror attack, Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Tuesday asked if New Delhi should send the dead bodies of soldiers as proof.

“What proof is he talking about, should we take the bodies there? Masood Azhar is in Pakistan and doing things from there, and everyone knows it. Every day our soldiers are being killed at the Line of Control – so who’s killing them?” asked Amarinder, declaring that the entire world knew of Pakistan's wrongdoing in Kashmir and other parts of the world.

They (Pakistan) were behind 26/11 and India gave all the proof to them, but they did nothing, Amarinder said, pointing out that even in the Pathankot blast, a Pakistani grenade was used, which clearly exposed their involvement.

“Dear @ImranKhanPTI you have Jaish chief Masood Azhar sitting in Bahawalpur & masterminding the attacks with ISI help. Go pick him up from there. If you can’t let us know we’ll do it for you. BTW what has been done about the proofs of Mumbai’s 26/11 attack. Time to walk the talk,” the Chief Minister later tweeted.

Days after the Pulwama terror attack, the Pakistan prime minister on Tuesday said that India is blaming his country without any proof.

Imran is a 'Courtesy ISI' prime minister, so how else can one expect him to react, the Chief Minister added. Amarinder said the Pakistani prime minister, along with their Army Chief General Bajwa, were killing Indian soldiers and innocent people. India cannot and should not tolerate this, he said, reiterating that “if they kill one of ours, we should kill two.”