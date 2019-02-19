Home Nation

Corrupt and helpless united for unholy alliance, says Ashok Chavan on BJP-Shiv Sena alliance

Chavan further called out Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's previous hollow and bogus statements of not forging an alliance.

Published: 19th February 2019 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

Ashok Chavan

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan (File | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Terming the BJP-Shiv Sena poll alliance as "unholy and immoral," Maharashtra Congress has said that the tie-up brings together "the corrupt and the helpless".

Launching a scathing attack on the two parties who announced the seat-sharing, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Ashok Chavan said, “In the past, Uddhav Thackeray had called Amit Shah 'Afzal Khan' and Amit Shah had called Uddhav Thackeray a 'rat',  and today, ironically, they sat together to announce the alliance.”

Chavan further called out Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's previous hollow and bogus statements of not forging an alliance.

“During the last Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections, Shiv Sena had released a booklet on corrupt BJP ministers. Today using the paper from the same booklet, Shiv Sena made flowers to welcome Amit Shah in Mumbai. Uddhav Thackeray’s past statements of Shiv Sena not allying with BJP were bogus and hollow.”

The Congress leader also stated that Shiv Sena had betrayed his party men for power.

“Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray has betrayed his party men and compromised their interest. I fully sympathise with Shiv Sainiks who feel cheated by their own party. I am confident that they will work with the Congress Party to dislodge Modi sarkar from the country and this state,” Chavan said.  

BJP chief Amit Shah on Monday announced an alliance between BJP and Shiv Sena for the upcoming elections.

As per the arrangement, Shiv Sena will contest 23 seats, and BJP 25 seats of 48 Lok Sabha seats at stake in the state. In the Vidhan Sabha elections, they will contest on an equal number of seats. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP-Shiv Sena alliance Ashok Chavan Uddhav Thackeray Lok Sabha elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Joseph Sekar, Chennai's Birdman. (Photo | Screengrab)
Humane Express: Chennai's very own Birdman
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)
Pak PM on Pulwama Terror Attack: Will retaliate if India attacks
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp