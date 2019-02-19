Home Nation

Curfew relaxed, Kashmiris seek safe passage after massive anti-Pakistan protests over Pulwama attack

Mobile internet services continued to remain suspended as a precautionary measure.

Published: 19th February 2019 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Commuters at a petrol pump in Gandhinagar area during a three-hour curfew relaxation in Jammu on Monday. | PTI

By Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: The authorities on Monday relaxed curfew for three hours in parts of Jammu but restrictions remained in force in the main town.

Curfew was imposed on Friday following massive anti-Pakistan protests and sporadic incidents of violence after the terror attack in Pulwama.

Curfew was relaxed in areas falling under Gandhinagar (except Nehru Park and Digiana police post), Channi Himmat, Sainik Colony, Trikuta Nagar and Satwari (except Belicharana and Gadighat police posts) police stations from 2-5pm. Contingents of police, CRPF and Army maintained vigil.

“Helicopters and UAVs were also put into operation to monitor the situation,” a defence spokesman had said.

Mobile internet services continued to remain suspended as a precautionary measure.

IGP Jammu Manish Kishore Sinha said that there was no untoward incident in the last 24 hours. The IGP said over 125 people have been taken into custody.

“These are all preventive arrests. The substantive arrests are yet to be made as we are preoccupied with maintaining of law and order,” he said.

Over 50 vehicles of Kashmiris were damaged in different parts of Jammu on Thursday and Friday. Government quarters, in which Kashmiri employees were living, were also attacked.

Over 6,000 government employees from the Valley are working in Jammu.

“We have lost confidence in the Jammu police. Our vehicles have been burnt and our residences attacked,” said Civil Secretariat Employees Union President Ghulam Rasool Mir.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Joseph Sekar, Chennai's Birdman. (Photo | Screengrab)
Humane Express: Chennai's very own Birdman
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)
Pak PM on Pulwama Terror Attack: Will retaliate if India attacks
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp