MK Stalin slams PMK for aligning with AIADMK, hints at something beyond seat sharing

CHENNAI: Even as the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), which has been a vitriolic critic of both AIADMK and DMK alike until recently, inked a pact with the ruling AIADMK for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, DMK president MK Stalin strongly criticised PMK leader Dr S Ramadoss of entering into an electoral truck 'without worrying' about the 'interests of the people and the nation'.

Addressing a gathering of local people at Agaramserry, Ambur in Vellore district, during the grama sabha meeting on Tuesday, he said that Ramadoss had inked the pact with AIADMK whom he had severely thrashed in his recent book.

“Not only did he write about Edappadi (Chief Minister), but also written about the corrupt activities of (late Chief Minister) Jayalalithaa. Ramadoss has written about the size of the wealth amassed, and the wrongdoings of the ministers,” he noted.

While Ramadoss, seeking to explain the rationale behind the decision to enter into electoral truck with AIADMK, said that he had made a small compromise, in his stated position of not forging alliance with either of the Dravidian majors, only to further the interest of the State and resolve the issues of the people, Stalin sharpened the attack on the alliance saying it was aimed at money.

“But, he has entered into the alliance today. They (PMK) have joined the (AIADMK) alliance without worrying about either the people or the country but concerned about only money,” Stalin flayed. Unlike the AIADMK-BJP-PMK alliance, the DMK-led alliance is not forged for the time being, but to resolve the issues afflicting the people of the country,” he said.

Pointing out that Ramadoss had joined AIADMK alliance soon after publishing a book, Kazhagathin Kathai, enlisting the corruption indulged in by the AIADMK, Stalin asked didn't the 'big man' have 'shame' or 'self-respect'.

“The deal is not about seven (Lok Sabha) seats and one Rajya Sabha seat but beyond that, everything will come out soon,” he said. Stalin, who is also the Leader of Opposition, recalled the rout PMK had suffered in the Lok Sabha polls in 2009 when it contested onboard the AIADMK alliance. “You can see what is going to happen after the polls get over,” the DMK chief stated.