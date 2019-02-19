Home Nation

Drugs are 'not cool', says Prime Minister Modi

The prime minister said in addition, to health problems and destruction of families due to substance abuse, narcotics trade is a great threat to the safety and security of the country.

Published: 19th February 2019 10:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 11:04 PM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Drugs are "not cool" and its use is not a style statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Tuesday.

In a video message played out to mark the Drug Free India Campaign, he also said narcotics trade is a big threat to the safety and security of India.

Terming, drugs as a great menace to society, the prime minister said, as per WHO estimates, over three crore people around the world are suffering from drug addiction.

It is alarming, he said, to see so many youngsters indulging in substance abuse.

"Drugs are not cool. It is a big misconception that drugs are a style statement", Modi said according to a statement from his office.

The prime minister said in addition, to health problems and destruction of families due to substance abuse, narcotics trade is a great threat to the safety and security of the country.

Modi pointed out that narcotics trade is one of the biggest sources of income for terrorists and anti-national elements, and the money sourced by these elements through drug trade is used to destabilize the nation.

READ | Sanjay Dutt wants to help youth get rid of drug addiction

He said those having self-confidence and self-belief will not easily fall prey to drugs use, and also asked the young generation to support and help those suffering from drug addiction.

The prime minister highlighted the various initiatives taken by the government to curb the menace of drug addiction.

Students from colleges all across the country, listened to the Prime Minister's address through video conference, the statement said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Modi Drugs narcotics drug addiction

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama Fallout? Pak national murdered in Jaipur jail, says senior cop
IPL 2019: TNIE Analysis of schedule for the first two weeks..
Gallery
Here is the list of Bollywood celebrities who have allegedly been caught in a sting operation for agreeing to promote the agenda of parties on social media platforms in exchange for money. (Photo | Agencies)
Sunny Leone to Sonu Sood: Check out the list of Bollywood stars caught in 'Operation Karaoke'
Devotees get ready to offer Pongala at Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Pongala begins brewing at Thiruvananthapuram's Attukal temple, devotees line city streets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp