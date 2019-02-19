Home Nation

Enforcement Directorate pegs value of seized properties of Rose Valley at Rs 4685.4 crore

The base value of these properties, which include hotels, land, and buildings, stood at Rs 896.13 crore when these were attached since 2017.

Published: 19th February 2019 08:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 08:45 PM   |  A+A-

Rose Valley group of companies | PTI file photo

Rose Valley group of companies | PTI file photo

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Tuesday submitted a report before the Calcutta High Court pegging the market value of seized immovable properties of chit fund company Rose Valley at Rs 4,685.40 crore.

The base value of these properties, which include hotels, land, and buildings, stood at Rs 896.13 crore when these were attached since 2017, the ED report said.

The chit fund is estimated to have raised Rs 15,000 crore from investors. The ED, in its report submitted before a special bench comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Joy Sengupta, estimated the current value of the seized immovable assets at Rs 4,685.40 crore.

The special bench was constituted by the then chief justice of Calcutta High Court, Justice Manjula Chellur in July, 2016 for speedy disposal of the chit fund cases.

At least 150 matters relating to chit fund companies, including Saradha Group and Rose Valley Group, are pending before the high court.

The ED has also seized movable properties like bank accounts and vehicles totaling Rs 414.94 crore, the report, submitted by Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Kaushik Chanda, said.

The assets were seized as per nine provisional attachment orders, of which five were related to ED's Kolkata office and two each of its Bhubaneswar and Guwahati office.

The seizures pertained to different companies of the Rose Valley Group.

Apart from these, cash amounting to Rs 12.7 lakh and gold, jewellery, diamond and precious stones worth Rs 41 crore were seized from M/S Adrija Gold Corporation, a unit of Rose Valley Group.

The list has been submitted before the Asset Disposal Committee appointed by the high court in the Rose Valley matter, the nine-page report said.

The properties have been attached under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

The division bench directed the additional solicitor general to circulate the report among lawyers of all parties in the Rose Valley matter.

The court directed that the matter would come up for hearing again after two weeks. Rose Valley chairman Guatam Kundu was arrested by the ED on March 25, 2015. The directorate started the probe on the basis of a SEBI complaint.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ED Calcutta High Court Sardha Chit Fund Scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama Fallout? Pak national murdered in Jaipur jail, says senior cop
IPL 2019: TNIE Analysis of schedule for the first two weeks..
Gallery
Here is the list of Bollywood celebrities who have allegedly been caught in a sting operation for agreeing to promote the agenda of parties on social media platforms in exchange for money. (Photo | Agencies)
Sunny Leone to Sonu Sood: Check out the list of Bollywood stars caught in 'Operation Karaoke'
Devotees get ready to offer Pongala at Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Pongala begins brewing at Thiruvananthapuram's Attukal temple, devotees line city streets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp