Home Nation

Former JK CMs Mehbooba, Omar urge Centre to ensure safety of Kashmiris, appeal for harmony

Expressing dismay over the 'continuous rhetoric being used against Kashmiris', the leaders said no mainstream political party would condone terrorism.

Published: 19th February 2019 01:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 01:56 AM   |  A+A-

Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah

Mehbooba Mufti (left) and Omar Abdullah (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti Monday issued a joint appeal for maintaining communal harmony across the country and urged the Centre to ensure safety and security Kashmiris in other states.

The appeal came in the backdrop of reports of attacks on Kashmiris in some parts of the country following the terror incident, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed on Thursday.

The two leaders underscored the need to maintain communal harmony across the country.

By "attacking, terrorizing, intimidating Kashmiris, the youngsters of Kashmir are implicitly being told that they have no future outside of the valley", National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said.

"Intimidating Kashmiris was aimed at creating a wedge between different communities in India, they said. We should not allow terror to divide us. By using such incidents to divide us, we fall into the trap of those behind the attack on CRPF soldiers; we are wittingly or unwittingly playing to the tunes of our enemies," the leaders said in the appeal.

READ | Pray for peace instead of spreading more hate: Sania Mirza

They asserted that attacking innocent people because of their ethnicity or religion was 'no way to honour the sacrifice of the CRPF men'.

"Kashmiri Muslims or the Muslims of Jammu didn't attack our CRPF Jawans the other day, terrorists did. This violence is a convenient tool by some to shift the blame. Let us unite against terror, let's not allow terror to divide us," the NC and PDP leaders said.

They said it was tragic to see educated and civilized people 'spearheading vicious propaganda to paint Kashmiris and terrorists with the same brush'.

"The thought behind such attacks is to divide us. Our pain must not fuel such diabolical plans because eventually the axe forgets and the tree remembers," they said.

READ: People will not forgive any attempt to politicise Pulwama terror attack: Congress

Expressing dismay over the 'continuous rhetoric being used against Kashmiris', the leaders said no mainstream political party would condone terrorism.

"The ferocity of the rhetoric by certain media channels is also dangerous. They churn lies, hatred and divisive agenda by berating the national interests," they said.

The leaders while expressing concern over the reports of violence and arson in Jammu described the happenings as worrying and urged the political dispensation and civil society of Jammu to ensure that cooler heads prevail.

They made an appeal to the Centre to ensure the directions issued to all state governments to ensure safety and security of Kashmiris are implemented.

"It doesn't augur well for a democratic country like India to hound its own people in its response to the heinous attack on our forces. Hounding innocent Kashmiris will indisputably disenchant them; the humiliation, suspicion, isolation will push innocent Kashmiris to the wall. As a country, we need to stand together in this hour of grief and sorrow and not allow forces inimical to unity in our country to find any space," Mehbooba and Omar appealed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Omar Abdullah Mehbooba Mufti Pulwama Terror Attack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Joseph Sekar, Chennai's Birdman. (Photo | Screengrab)
Humane Express: Chennai's very own Birdman
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)
Pak PM on Pulwama Terror Attack: Will retaliate if India attacks
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp