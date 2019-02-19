CREDAI announces free homes for families of CRPF martyrs

By Express News Service

Real estate developers’ body — the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) — has announced its intention to offer free homes to the families of the victims of the Pulwama attacks.CREDAI has proposed to offer them one house each with a configuration of 2 bedrooms in their respective home cities or states of the martyrs.

“We offer our heartfelt condolences to the families of the brave martyrs. As a small and humble gesture of support and solidarity, CREDAI offers to provide free houses to the victims’ families in their respective cities and states. The entire nation stands with them during this extremely difficult phase,” said CREDAI President Jaxay Shah. The realtors’ body will also provide free maintenance of these homes for a span of 5 years. Earlier, the State Bank of India (SBI) also announced an immediate waiver of all loans availed by 23 CRPF soldiers who were martyred in the dreadful terrorist attack in Pulwama.