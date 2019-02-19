Gujarat government in a tizzy over terrorist attack warning

By Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat government on Monday undertook a comprehensive review of the security situation in the state because of intelligence inputs of a possible terror attack. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani reviewed security arrangements and preparedness of the state police at a meeting in Gandhinagar where he sought views of top officials about the security set up at vulnerable places such as the Statue of Unity in Narmada district, the Sardar Sarovar Dam and Somnath temple among others.

A high alert has been sounded by the Gujarat Police after the state intelligence bureau provided input about a possible terror attack, immediately after the February 14 Pulwama incident in which 40 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed, a police officer said.

Another officer said it was a general input recommending tightened security at vital installations to avert any possible terror strike. At the meeting, the chief minister reviewed the measures put in place by police, said state Chief Secretary J N Singh.

Besides Singh, state DGP Shivanand Jha, Home Secretary A M Tiwari, Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja and other senior officers attended the meet.“ the CM took our views about the status of our preparedness as well as overall security arrangements at vulnerable places,” Singh said.