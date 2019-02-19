Haryana Assembly's Budget session begins on Wednesday

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The two-week long Haryana Assembly's Budget session beginning Wednesday is likely to be a stormy affair, with the opposition set to corner the BJP-led government on several issues including law and order and farmers' plight.

However, the ruling BJP, buoyed by its recent win in the Jind bypolls, is expected to launch a fierce counterattack on opposition parties. The session will start with the Governor's address followed by obituary references.

On Thursday, the House will have a non-official business and the Motion of Thanks on the Governor's address would be taken up on February 22. The budget would be presented on February 26 and discussion on it would begin the next day.

The voting on budget estimates would take place on March 1 after the Finance Minister's reply. The session will conclude on March 5. While the ruling BJP is claiming that it has ensured all-round development in the state during its four-and-a-half year rule, opposition parties claim the M L Khattar regime has failed on all fronts.

The ruling BJP is also upbeat after registering a comfortable win in last month's Jind bypolls, in which main opposition Indian National Lok Dal was decimated. The Congress, too, failed to come up with an impressive performance in the bypolls.

Jannayak Janata Party, floated in December last year after split in the INLD, had ended up runners up in this election. Former chief minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said his party will raise issues pertaining to law and order, farmers' plight, employees' issue and corruption among others.

People are fed up with the misrule of the BJP government and want to oust them from power, he alleged.

The leader of Opposition and senior INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala claimed the BJP won the recent Jind bypolls by misusing official machinery, threatening voters and using money power, a charge which the saffron party leaders trashed as baseless and described it as an outburst of a leader, whose party had to bite dust in the polls.

INLD is also facing problems as four of its 17 MLAs including Naina Chautala, who have not resigned from their parent party, but are part of the JJP, are unlikely to support it when the opposition party trains guns on the ruling BJP on various issues inside the House.