Home Nation

Haryana Assembly's Budget session begins on Wednesday

The voting on budget estimates would take place on March 1 after the Finance Minister's reply. The session will conclude on March 5.

Published: 19th February 2019 03:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 03:58 PM   |  A+A-

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (File | EPS)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The two-week long Haryana Assembly's Budget session beginning Wednesday is likely to be a stormy affair, with the opposition set to corner the BJP-led government on several issues including law and order and farmers' plight.

However, the ruling BJP, buoyed by its recent win in the Jind bypolls, is expected to launch a fierce counterattack on opposition parties. The session will start with the Governor's address followed by obituary references.

On Thursday, the House will have a non-official business and the Motion of Thanks on the Governor's address would be taken up on February 22. The budget would be presented on February 26 and discussion on it would begin the next day.

The voting on budget estimates would take place on March 1 after the Finance Minister's reply. The session will conclude on March 5. While the ruling BJP is claiming that it has ensured all-round development in the state during its four-and-a-half year rule, opposition parties claim the M L Khattar regime has failed on all fronts.

The ruling BJP is also upbeat after registering a comfortable win in last month's Jind bypolls, in which main opposition Indian National Lok Dal was decimated. The Congress, too, failed to come up with an impressive performance in the bypolls.

Jannayak Janata Party, floated in December last year after split in the INLD, had ended up runners up in this election. Former chief minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said his party will raise issues pertaining to law and order, farmers' plight, employees' issue and corruption among others.

People are fed up with the misrule of the BJP government and want to oust them from power, he alleged.

The leader of Opposition and senior INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala claimed the BJP won the recent Jind bypolls by misusing official machinery, threatening voters and using money power, a charge which the saffron party leaders trashed as baseless and described it as an outburst of a leader, whose party had to bite dust in the polls.

INLD is also facing problems as four of its 17 MLAs including Naina Chautala, who have not resigned from their parent party, but are part of the JJP, are unlikely to support it when the opposition party trains guns on the ruling BJP on various issues inside the House.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Haryana Budget M L Khattar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama Fallout? Pak national murdered in Jaipur jail, says senior cop
IPL 2019: TNIE Analysis of schedule for the first two weeks..
Gallery
Here is the list of Bollywood celebrities who have allegedly been caught in a sting operation for agreeing to promote the agenda of parties on social media platforms in exchange for money. (Photo | Agencies)
Sunny Leone to Sonu Sood: Check out the list of Bollywood stars caught in 'Operation Karaoke'
Devotees get ready to offer Pongala at Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Pongala begins brewing at Thiruvananthapuram's Attukal temple, devotees line city streets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp